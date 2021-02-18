Africa: Tanzania - Gambia - Time to Bounce Back

Following their respective defeats in Matchday 1, Group C Tanzania and the Gambia will be looking for a response when the face each other in Nouadhibou on Friday.

Tanzania suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against Ghana's Black Satellites on Tuesday at the Stade Municipal de Nouadhibou. The debutants will be seeking to collect their first points against the Baby Scorpions of Mattar M'Boge.

Meanwhile the Baby Scorpions who are returning to the biannual tournament after a ten years hiatus narrowly lost to Morocco in their opening match.

The strong Gambian side will fancy their chances against Tanzania. The West Africans gave a good impression against Morocco and will be looking to build on that when they face the East Africans.