Nigeria: IG Deploys 150 Officers to Tackle Kidnappings, Killings in FCT

18 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu yesterday deployed 150 officers to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to fight kidnappings and killings.

Adamu had launched a strategic operation (Operation Puff Adder II) involving the deployment of human and operational assets to address the emerging security challenges and rid the country of criminal elements.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, who disclosed these yesterday in a statement, charged all the deployed officers to be professional, firm, dedicated, civil with law-abiding citizens and ruthless to all criminal elements.

Ciroma said FCT should be more fortified, adding that the deployed officers are up to the task.

His words: "Consequently, the Inspector-General of Police has graciously deployed 150 personnel consisting of operatives from the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit and Special Forces to the Federal Capital Territory to reinforce the on-going counter kidnapping operations. The deployment will strengthen security, dismantle and dislodge all criminal hideouts especially kidnappers camp within the FCT.

"Furthermore, the Command will anchor on this operation to foster community policing and collaboration with sister security agencies. Hence, I charge all personnel deployed within the FCT to be professional, firm, dedicated, civil with law-abiding citizens and ruthless to all criminal elements.

"I want to use this medium to reassure FCT residents of the Command's unwavering commitment towards the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.

"In addition, I wish to express my profound gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police IG, Mohammed Adamu and the Minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammed Bello for their unflinching support towards the FCT Command. I also want to appreciate the Gentlemen of the Press and all those who volunteered useful information to the Command in its fight against crime."

