Liberia: Health Authorities Testing 'Suspected' Ebola Case - Urge Calm

Monrovia — Health authorities in Liberia are urging calm amid reports of a suspected case of the deadly Ebola Virus deriving from next-door Guinea.

An official from the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare confirmed to FrontPageAfrica early Thursday that tests are currently being conducted on a suspected case of the killer virus. That result, the source said should be ready by the end of business day Thursday.

The patient, a female, reportedly came from Guinea Wednesday evening and is currently at the Redemption Hospital awaiting lab work.

The patient, according to the official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they have not been given the greenlight to publicly comment on the case, said the patient is being treated at the MEDICOVER Clinic, Soul Clinic Branch and is currently in self isolation. The clinic is also under surveillance awaiting lab result from Redemption Hospital.

Authorities confirmed that the relatives of the patient who escorted her to the clinic are being kept in isolation.

The potential index case patient, reportedly returned from Nzerkoure, one of the troubled spots in Guinea few days ago with high fever and running stomach and was on medication at a local clinic around the FDA Community in Paynesville for about three days before going to MEDICOVER Clinic.

Dr. Wilhemina Jallah, Minister of Health and Social Welfare has reportedly been briefed on the matter and is said to be making efforts to bring the situation under control.

The report of the suspected case comes amid mounting calls on the George Weah-led government to close the border with Guinea and Sierra Leone, which have reported positive cases of the deadly virus over the past few days.

Liberia's next-door Guinea, on February 14, 2021, informed the World Health Organizatio(WHO) of a cluster of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) cases in the sub-prefecture of Gouécké, Nzérékoré Region, Guinea between 18 January and 13 February 2021. The cases showed symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting and bleeding after attending the burial of another relative (a 51 year-old nurse) on 1 February 2021.