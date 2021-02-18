Western Sahara: SPLA Conducts New Attacks On Moroccan Occupation Forces

Units of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) carried out new attacks on the Moroccan army bases near the sand wall for the 98th consecutive day, said Wednesday a press release from the Sahrawi Ministry of Defence.

"On Wednesday, units of the SPLA targeted with intense strikes the Moroccan military bases in the region of Aadim Oum Ajloud (sector of Ousserd)," reported the same source.

Also "destructive bombardments targeted Moroccan bases in the areas of Acherkane, Sebkhet Tnouched (Mehbes sector)", added the Sahrawi defence ministry in its press release.

The Saharwi army attacks continue against the Moroccan occupation positions stationed along the Wall of Shame, the statement concluded.