Somalia: No Somaliland MP Polls Deal Struck - Hashi

18 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Senate Speaker Abdi Hashi has denied any deal that has been reached on the electoral process for the northern MPs (Somaliland).

In a statement, Hashi accused the incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo of spreading fake news on the controversial matter.

"We would like to inform you that there were no representatives from the northern MPs who were representing us in all those meetings," Hashi.

He also presented four key issues for the election of members of both houses of parliament in the Northern regions.

The northern region (Somaliland) has a total of 46 lawmakers in Somalia's 275-member Lower House and 11 in the 54-seat Upper House.

The four-year term of president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, formally ended last week.

The Somali political leaders are yet to agree on the electoral process after holding a series of talks in Mogadishu and Dhusamareb the headquarters of Galmudug state.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

