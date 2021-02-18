Somalia Bans Public Gatherings Amid Resurgence in Covid-19 Infections

The Somali government has banned public gatherings and called on non-essential workers to work from home amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The ministers of health, information and security, said the move is meant to curb the spread of the respiratory virus in the country.

"Public gatherings are banned and Schools, universities are ordered to be closed as the madrasas and mosques will maintain social distancing," Information Minister Dubbe said at a news conference alongside Health Minister Fowzia Abikar.

Fowzia called on the public across the country to remain vigilant and follow health guidelines to help curb the spread of the virus.

Health Minister Fowzia Abikar Nur said 9 patients have died and 127 others tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 48 hours raising fatalities to 172 and the recoveries to 3,750.

On Tuesday health Minister Fowzia Abikar Nur said there were second wave infections in the country as more patients were admitted at De Martini hospital which is the only hospital fully equipped for COVID-19 patients in the horn of African nation.