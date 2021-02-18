Somalia Bans Public Gatherings Amid Resurgence in Covid-19 Infections

18 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Somali government has banned public gatherings and called on non-essential workers to work from home amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The ministers of health, information and security, said the move is meant to curb the spread of the respiratory virus in the country.

"Public gatherings are banned and Schools, universities are ordered to be closed as the madrasas and mosques will maintain social distancing," Information Minister Dubbe said at a news conference alongside Health Minister Fowzia Abikar.

Fowzia called on the public across the country to remain vigilant and follow health guidelines to help curb the spread of the virus.

Health Minister Fowzia Abikar Nur said 9 patients have died and 127 others tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 48 hours raising fatalities to 172 and the recoveries to 3,750.

On Tuesday health Minister Fowzia Abikar Nur said there were second wave infections in the country as more patients were admitted at De Martini hospital which is the only hospital fully equipped for COVID-19 patients in the horn of African nation.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Al Ahly Does Egypt Proud With Bronze Win at Club World Cup
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.