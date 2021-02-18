Somalia: Forces Foil Al-Shabaab Attack in Bosaso

Security forces in Puntland state have foiled an Al-Shabaab attack in Bosaso in an operation.

In a statement, the security forces said that had seized explosives fixed by Al-Shabaab militants in Al-Madow mountains.

"Puntland security forces in Bossaso has succeeded in thwarting Al Shabaab improvised explosive devices in Bossaso," the statement read in part.

The forces captured naked wires metals, cable reel, powder in a container according to the statement.

Al-Shabaab fighters and ISIS operate in Galgala mountain ranges to topple UN-backed central government.

Puntland security forces have often thwarted attacks from both groups.