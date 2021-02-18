Namibia: China to Donate 100, 000 Covid-19 Vaccine Doses to Namibia

CHINESE ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming, this morning announced that his country will be donating 100 000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Namibia.

He revealed this during a meeting with first lady Monica Geingos.

"We are busy working on the details with the line ministry [Health and Social Services] to enable the arrival of the doses," he said.

Zhang said Namibia would be one of 53 African countries to receive doses.

Vaccines developed by Chinese companies Sinopharm and Sinovac are already being rolled out globally.