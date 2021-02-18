Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Blasted Over Apartheid Blame Game

Deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is under attack for blaming the apartheid regime for Air Namibia's liquidation woes.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said in the National Assembly on Tuesday Namibians should not forget the pre-independence history of Air Namibia, which has also played a part in its downfall.

Landless People's Movement student leader Ndala Duminga told The Namibian yesterday that it is quite shocking that 30 years after independence leaders still blame the apartheid regime.

"That is escaping their duties to the nation and once again shows that the ruling party does not have the ability to govern the country and has run out of ideas. They do not have the innovation to create jobs and economic prosperity in the country. There is no innovation. They must leave government to those who are able," Duminga said.

"Will they also say the GIPF [Government Institutions Pension Fund] and Fishrot scandals are as a result of apartheid? Such a leader uttering such words is embarrassing."

Namibian Economic Freedom Fighters parliamentarian Longinus Iipumbu said: "I really don't agree with this covering up nonsense ... We have to fight to keep our national pride and protect against job losses."

National Unity Democratic Organisation secretary general Joseph Kauandenge described blaming the apartheid regime for Air Namibia's demise as "utter nonsense".

"She must qualify that statement with facts and figures. What debts were there when this government took over in 1990? The deputy prime minister is economical with the truth. Air Namibia is at this stage because of mismanagement. They must own up to this mess because they did not listen to advice," Kauandenge added.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said in parliament on Tuesday Air Namibia's historical debt dates back to the apartheid era and has always been a challenge.

"It is very unfortunate that we do not want to hear the truth. Do you want to tell us that Air Namibia does not have historical debts? We are telling you what has been, so that is why over the 30 years we have been assisting," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also hit back at parliamentarians who blasted finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi and public enterprises minister Leon Jooste, saying that Cabinet had no legal requirement to consult the National Assembly on the liquidation.

"Coming back to the motion, the motion that is alleging that the Cabinet has gone ahead without coming to parliament, but Air Namibia was not established as an act of parliament and it is registered as a private, limited company under the Companies Act. So there is no legal part that requires parliament to sign off," she added.

Popular Democratic Movement parliamentarian Vipua Muharukua told Nandi-Ndaitwah to stop shifting blame for the country's failures onto the apartheid government.

"The argument you are raising, deputy prime minister, is so predictable. You cannot blame (apartheid) after 30 years, after GIPF, after Fishrot and after social security. Come on," an irate Muharukua said.