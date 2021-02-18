Namibia: Human Remains Found At Cattle Post in Okahao

18 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

Human remains were discovered at the Uushapi cattle post area between Otoongo and Okeeholongo village in Okahao constituency on Sunday, police in the Omusati region have reported.

According to the crime report issued by the Omusati police regional commander, commissioner Titus Shikongo, on 14 February, Joseph Ashipala, a resident of Okeeholongo village in the Okahao constituency, was walking through the forest looking for his cattle when he stumbled upon human remains (bones).

He informed a community member from his village, who then informed the police on Wednesday, about the discovery.

According to preliminary investigations, a human skull and human bones were found scattered under a mopane tree while a black plastic belt was discovered tied to a mopane tree branch. Fatty stains were also observed on the tree trunk.

A pair of black leather shoes and a piece of light blue denim cloth (possibly from a pair of trousers) were also found at the scene.

The remains have not yet been identified and were taken to Okahao Police mortuary, as investigations are in progress.

Police are appealing to the communities in the surrounding areas, including cattle post owners, for any information that could help the police identify the remains.

Any such information can be communicated to Uutsathima or any nearby police station, or to the regional community affairs officer, inspector Lineekela Shikongo at 0817427020.

