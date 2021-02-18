Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga Gets Covid-19 Vaccination

New Zimbabwe
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (file photo).
18 February 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Vice President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga has become the first top government official to be injected with the Chinese made Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

He is not new to Chinese medicine.

This comes after the country this week took delivery of 200 000 shots of the Sinopharm vaccine from China to trigger an historic inoculation process that would see at least 60 percent of the national population being vaccinated.

VP Chiwenga 2019 spent a continuous four months receiving treatment for an unknown ailment in China.

His astounding recovery from a visibly bad health state was hailed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and brought a refreshing narrative to the Chinese health delivery system.

The top government official's volunteering to be injected with the Chinese jab would also come as a confidence booster to some locals who have remained sceptical of a vaccine that has relatively less efficacy compared to those invented in Europe.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Al Ahly Does Egypt Proud With Bronze Win at Club World Cup
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.