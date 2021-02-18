Malawi: Bushiri to Lead Televised Prayers for Malawi

Nyasa Times
Malawi Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (file photo).
18 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is leading a team of men and women of God who, from 7pm to 8pm today, will lead the nation in an hour of prayers, dubbed Online Inter-Christian Faith Prayers for Malawi.

According to a statement signed by Prophet Bushiri on behalf the team, the prayers will be live on all local television stations.

"With continued devastating effect of COVID-19, we want, as the church, to hold hands and kneel before God, seeking his healing mercies on the nation.

"We also want, during these prayers, to underline our resolve, as a church, to help government in ensuring that all COVID-19 preventive regulations are being adhered to," said Bushiri.

One of the church leaders attending the prayers, Bishop Dr Gilford Matonga, the chief Bishop of Pentecostal Assemblies of Malawi, said it's important for the church to unite during this pandemic 'we have a voice and we need to use it effectively'.

He said that during the prayers, the leaders will call on the church to take a leading role not just preaching messages of hope but also to contribute to the needs of the poor out there.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Al Ahly Does Egypt Proud With Bronze Win at Club World Cup
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.