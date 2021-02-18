Malawi: Bushiri to Lead Televised Prayers for Malawi

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is leading a team of men and women of God who, from 7pm to 8pm today, will lead the nation in an hour of prayers, dubbed Online Inter-Christian Faith Prayers for Malawi.

According to a statement signed by Prophet Bushiri on behalf the team, the prayers will be live on all local television stations.

"With continued devastating effect of COVID-19, we want, as the church, to hold hands and kneel before God, seeking his healing mercies on the nation.

"We also want, during these prayers, to underline our resolve, as a church, to help government in ensuring that all COVID-19 preventive regulations are being adhered to," said Bushiri.

One of the church leaders attending the prayers, Bishop Dr Gilford Matonga, the chief Bishop of Pentecostal Assemblies of Malawi, said it's important for the church to unite during this pandemic 'we have a voice and we need to use it effectively'.

He said that during the prayers, the leaders will call on the church to take a leading role not just preaching messages of hope but also to contribute to the needs of the poor out there.