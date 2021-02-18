Malawi: Egypt Gives Malawi Virtual Equipment

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received a donation the much needed virtual equipment from Egypt at the time the country relies on video conferencing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Egyptian government yesterday also donated 20 laptop computers, two projectors and the video conference worth to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Egypt's Ambassador to Malawi, Hassan Ahmed Shawky Hassan Shawky, said the donation was meant to strengthen the already existing bilateral ties which date back to before Malawi's independence in 1964.

In his remarks, Foreign Affairs Minister, Eisenhower Mkaka appreciated the kind gesture saying it was just one of the many, others being donations towards the military and agriculture sector.

He particularly appreciated the video conferencing equipment saying it was timely especially under the Covid-19 pandemic times that most meetings are held virtually.