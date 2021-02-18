Malawi: Egypt Gives Malawi Virtual Equipment

18 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received a donation the much needed virtual equipment from Egypt at the time the country relies on video conferencing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Egyptian government yesterday also donated 20 laptop computers, two projectors and the video conference worth to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Egypt's Ambassador to Malawi, Hassan Ahmed Shawky Hassan Shawky, said the donation was meant to strengthen the already existing bilateral ties which date back to before Malawi's independence in 1964.

In his remarks, Foreign Affairs Minister, Eisenhower Mkaka appreciated the kind gesture saying it was just one of the many, others being donations towards the military and agriculture sector.

He particularly appreciated the video conferencing equipment saying it was timely especially under the Covid-19 pandemic times that most meetings are held virtually.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Zimbabwean Dancehall Star Soul Jah Love Arrested
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Al Ahly Does Egypt Proud With Bronze Win at Club World Cup

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.