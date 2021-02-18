Namibia: Ndafoluma, Kakololo Back in Action This Month

Local middleweight veteran boxer Lukas 'The Demolisher' Ndafoluma and Nathaniel 'Natty' Kakololo will this month be back in action when they headline the much-anticipated 'The Demolisher's Time' Boxing Bonanza.

The bonanza will be staged by the MTC Salute Boxing Academy on Saturday, 27 February, at the Windhoek Country Club Resort and Casino. Old-time campaigner Ndafoluma and the budding Kakololo will be the two main actors on the night, as they will rumble it out for titles.

The 35-year-old Ndafoluma will square off against Malawi's Simeon Tchete for the vacant WBO Africa middleweight title, while 31-year-old Kakololo will defend his African Boxing Union (ABU) featherweight title against Zimbabwean journeyman Tinashe Mwadziwana.

During yesterday's official launch of the 'The Demolishers Time' Boxing Bonanza in the capital, Ndafoluma said he is well prepared and ready to face his Malawian opponent, saying it is a great honour for him to be fighting for a continental title.

"It has been a dream true for me to be fighting for this title. I am very grateful for the opportunity and I am ready for this fight, despite not knowing much about my opponent. But all I can say is I am ready; I am going to show him how ready and grateful I am to be fighting for the title when we meet in that ring," said a confident Ndafoluma, who boasts a record of 18 wins and three loses from 21 professional fights.

On his part, Kakololo also sent a clear warning to Mwadziwana, cautioning the Zimbabwean to surrender any hopes or thoughts of coming to Namibia and walking away with his title.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I have seen this guy winning a few fights here in Namibia and now he still has the audacity of wanting to come here and challenge for my title; that will not happen, and his dream will not materialize, because come the 27th of this month, I will remain the champion," cautioned Kakololo.

The bonanza will also see another nine bouts featuring promising talents, mostly from the MTC Salute Boxing Academy, who will all be in action on the night, showcasing their talents and striving for top honours.

Among the undercards to be in action come fight night will be Shifiona Thomas, who will take on Welhem Shili over four rounds in the super bantamweight division, and Mateus Nathaniel will take to the ring to confront Joseph Abel also in the super bantamweight division over four rounds.

Also in the super bantamweight division, Phillipus Shaanika will face Johannes Morsande, while Frans Naanda takes on Lazarus Namalambo also in the super bantamweight division. Benhard Benhard will square off against Ndangi Shapwa over four rounds in the welterweight division. Immanuel Joseph will be in action against Salatiel Moses in the super flyweight division over six rounds and Alfeus Shilongo will confront Charles Misanjo in a super middleweight six-rounder.

In the super lightweight division, Nestor Amukotoh will be in action against Andreas Nghinaunye over four rounds and Jonas Erastus will complete the undercards lineup with a bout against Thomas Gabriel.