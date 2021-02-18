Malawi: MEC Sets March 30 for 7 Parliamentary By-Elections, 2 Wards

18 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Pollster the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has set March 30, 2021 for mass by-elections and local government elections.

Some constituencies and wards fell vacant due to deaths of holders of office, some of them due to covid-19 and in some areas the polls have been triggered by court orders.

MEC chief executive officer Sam Alufandika says in planning of these by-elections, the Commission will conduct stakeholders' meetings to launch the elections in all the areas on Friday, February 19, 2021.

By-elections will be conducted in Nsanje Central Constituency, Nsanje North Constituency

Chikwawa East Constituency, Ntchisi North Constituency, Zomba Changalume Constituency, Lilongwe Msinja South Constituency, Karonga North West Constituency and local government elections in Liviridzi Ward in Balaka West Constituency and Chitakale Ward in Mulanje South Constituency

