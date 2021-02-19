Nigerian Economy Exits Recession with 0.11% GDP Growth

This Day
Lagos, Nigeria.
18 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 0.11 per cent in the three months through December from a year earlier.

Nigeria’s economy exited recession in the fourth quarter of 2020, recording its first growth in three quarters as coronavirus-linked lockdown was lifted across the country, the  National Bureau of Statistics  said in a report Thursday.

The report said Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 0.11 per cent in the three months between October and December from a year earlier.

The economy slipped into recession in the third quarter of 2020 with a decline of 3.6 per cent, having contracted 6.1 per cent in the second quarter, leading to Nigeria’s second recession in five years.

For the full year 2020, the economy contracted 1.92 per cent, better than the International Monetary Fund projection.

The NBS said Thursday that although the growth was weak, it reflects the gradual return of economic activities following the easing of restricted movements and limited local and international commercial activities in the preceding quarters.

“As a result, while the Q4 2020 growth rate was lower than growth rate recorded the previous year by –2.44% points, it was higher by 3.74% points compared to Q3 2020,” the NBS said.

On a quarter on quarter basis, real GDP growth was 9.68% indicating a second positive consecutive quarter on quarter real growth rate in 2020 after two negative quarters.

However, overall in 2020, the annual growth of real GDP was estimated at –1.92%, a decline of –4.20% points when compared to the 2.27% recorded in 2019.

Inflation

Meanwhile, despite wobbling out of recession, Nigeria’s headline inflation rose to 16.47 per cent in January 2021 while food inflation also rose to 20.57 per cent, from 19.56 per cent in December, according to a report by the statistics bureau earlier on Tuesday.

Inflation soared at 15.75 per cent in December, its highest level in 32 months, with the 0.86 per cent month-on-month increase marking the 16th consecutive month inflation would increase in Nigeria.

Earlier in November, it touched 14.89 per cent.

By implication, despite staggering out of recession, there will be sustained inflationary pressures on consumers’ purchasing power in the coming months.

Nigeria announced a shutdown of its porous land borders with neighbouring countries in October 2019, in a move seeking to spur local production of food as well as curb smuggling and other cross-border corrupt practices.

The move however affected food prices, analysts said.

Growth Rate

The NBS said Thursday that in the fourth quarter of 2020, aggregate GDP stood at N43,564,006.29 million in nominal terms, a higher performance when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 which recorded a GDP aggregate of N39,577,340.04 million.

This represents a year on year nominal growth rate of 10.07%.

For clarity, the NBS said the Nigerian economy was divided into the oil and non-oil sector.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.