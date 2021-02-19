Nigeria: Full List - Names of Students, Staff Captured At Government Science College, Kagara

A map showing the location of Kagara in Nigeria.
18 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Romoke W. Ahmad

Around 2am on Wednesday, armed men broke into Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

After raiding the staff quarters and hostels, some students, staff and their family members were whisked to an unknown location.

While one student who tried to escape was gunned down, a member of staff luckily broke loose from captivity.

Daily Trust has obtained a list of the victims of that unfortunate incident.

In all, three teachers, three non-teaching staff, nine family members and 27 students were abducted.

Below are their names:

TEACHERS

Hannatu Philip

Lawal Abdullahi

Dodo Fodio

NON-TEACHING STAFF

MOHAMMED Musa

Faiza Mohammed.

FAMILY MEMBERS

Christiana Adama

Faith Adama

Maimuna suleman

Nura isah

Ahmad Isah

Khadizat Isah

Mohammed Mohammed

Aisha Isah

Saratu Isah

STUDENTS

Jamilu Isah

Shem Joshua

Abbas Abdullahi

Isah Abdullahi

Ezekeil Danladi

Haliru Shuaibu

Mamuda suleman

Danzakar Dauda

Abdulsamad Sanusi

Bashir Abbas

Suleman Lawal

Abdullahi Adamu

Habakuk Augustine

Idris Mohammed

Musa Adamu

Abdulkarim Abdulrahman

Abubakar Danjuma

Abdullahi Abubakar

Bashir Kamalideen

Mohammed Salisu

Yusuf Kabir

Isah Makusidi.

Plineous Vicente

Lawal Bello

Mohammed Shehu

Mubarak Sidi

Abdulsamad Nuhu

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to ensure the immediate release of the victims.

Kidnapping is on the rise in the country and schools are targets for mass abduction.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

