Nigeria: Super Eagles Drop One Place in February FIFA Rankings

Super Eagles have dropped one place from 35th to 36th in the latest February rankings released by FIFA yesterday morning.

The three-time African champions were also leapfrogged by Morocco to be ranked fifth in African standings.

There were no changes in the top three places as Senegal retain the top spot in Africa while Tunisia and Algeria also maintained the second and third positions.

The Teranga Lions are 20th globally on 1558 points with Tunisia's Carthage Eagles are 26th on 1503 points.

Eagles who are going to restart the AFCON 2022 qualifiers next month against Benin Republic and Lesotho accrued a total of 1474 points.

Interestingly, the just concluded African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon meant for players plying their trades in the various leagues in the continent, played a role in deciding the current standings.

This was why winners Morocco moved two places up while runners-up Mali made the most progress climbing three places up.

Elsewhere, third-placed Guinea and quarter-finalists Congo also moved a place up.

At the global level, 2020 team of the year, Belgium, remain at the summit of world rankings with 1780 points. Their three immediate chasers - France (2nd), Brazil (3rd) and England (4th) - retain their respective rankings.

Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico and Italy completed the Top 10 of world football.

Hosts of the next 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar, boast a striking 1391 points over the course of a year to finish fifth in Asia and 58th in the world.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings will be published on 8 April 2021.