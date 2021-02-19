Rwanda: Afrobasket 2021 - Rwanda Continues to Struggle in Qualifiers After Nigeria Defeat

19 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda's quest to end their winless run in the qualifiers of the African Basketball Championship (Afrobasket) suffered yet another blow on Thursday following a defeat to Nigeria.

It was a second loss for Rwanda at the ongoing Window 2 qualifiers in Monastir, Tunisia, and the fifth since the start of qualifiers last November.

The D'Tigers of Nigeria overcame a shaky start, after trailing Rwanda 22-14 in the first quarter, to win the game 64-51 at Salle Mohamed Mzali Arena.

However, despite a continued slump in results in the qualifiers, Rwanda already has a ticket to the Afrobasket 2021 finals - due in August - as the host country.

Axel Mpoyo led Rwanda with a joint game-high of 13 points, whereas young point guard Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza added 11 points and 4 rebounds. Nigeria's Keith Omerah also posted 13 points, while Chima Moneka added 8 points.

Meanwhile, in Group E, Morocco bounced back to the qualification track with a narrow 72-69 win over Cape Verde. By press time Thursday, the second Group D game between Mali and South Sudan was yet to get underway.

Solace against South Sudan

Struggling Henry Mwinuka's Rwandan side will be looking for a redemption win when they face South Sudan in their last qualifier on Friday, February 19. The game will start at 3pm CAT.

South Sudan, coached by NBA legend Luol Deng, beat Rwanda 67-55 in the first window qualifiers in Kigali last November.

Rwanda will host the Afrobasket finals for a historic first time from August 24 to September 5. It will also be the tournament's first time to be held in East Africa since 1993.

Friday

Group D Rwanda vs South Sudan Nigeria vs Mali

Thursday

Group E Morocco 72-69 Cape Verde

Group D Rwanda 51-64 Nigeria

