Tanzania: Municipalities to Be Rewarded for Excelling in Exams

Lindi — LINDI Region has established awards to recognise best performing municipalities in the national examinations in 2020.

Regional Education Officer Vincent Kayombo said the awards to be presented at the end of this month in Nachingwea Districti region will also see the municipalities whose schools performed poorly receive black flag and owls craft as a reward.

"We will present awards such as certificates, money and trophies to the best performing municipalities in our region and for the municipalities that did not perform well we have planned to present them with black flag and owl crafts," he said.

He said the black flag and the owl crafts will be presented to the District Commissioners and District Executive Directors of the municipalities which performed poorly.

"They will be required to place the black flag that will bear writings to read 'poor performing municipality in 2020 exams'---the black flag will be placed at the right hand of their tables and owl craft will be placed at the left hand to remind them the need to be responsible in the improving education in their areas," he said.

Mr Kayombo said the award event will go in line with the launching of the region's 2021 education strategy. Regional Commissioner Godfrey Zambi will present the awards to municipalities, teachers from schools that performed well in Form VI, Form IV, Standard VII and Standard IV 2020 national examinations.

Other people to be awarded include parents, wards executive officers and education stakeholders in the region. Others are school committees, board chairpersons, and village and ward executive officers.

"The aim is to ensure each and every one participants and supports in the efforts of improving education in our region," he said.

On other hand, Mr Kayombo said the Regional Commissioner Godfrey Zambi will launch and hand over the regional education strategy 2021 to District Commissioners for implementation.