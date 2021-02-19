Tanzania: Zanzibar School Receives Building Materials From NMB

NMB Bank Branch in Zanzibar has donated 200 galvanised iron sheets and some building materials for the renovation of Jambiani Secondary School classrooms in South Unguja.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the school, NMB Bank Dar es Salam Zonal Manager Donatus Richard said they had reached such as decision as part of their corporate social responsibility.

"NMB has decided to work with the entire community around Jambiani and donated 200 galvanised iron sheets to address the challenge of leaking classrooms during the rainy season and hence improve a learning environment," said Mr Donartus.

He further said education was a catalyst for development so there was every reason for children to have an enabling learning environment without stress while studying.

Paje Constituency Member of Parliament Sudi Nahoda, who is also Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Livestock and Irrigation thanked the bank for support, saying it would address the school's leaking buildings.

"I can assure you that the support you have given us is invaluable and in fact NMB is one of the financial institutions that care about the community in bringing about development," he added.

Commenting on the donation, Jambiani Secondary School Acting Head Teacher Haji Haji thanked the bank, saying for some time they had been facing poor classroom conditions, where students had been unable to attend classes during the rainy season, but with such support the problem had been solved.