Tanzania: Zanzibar School Receives Building Materials From NMB

19 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

NMB Bank Branch in Zanzibar has donated 200 galvanised iron sheets and some building materials for the renovation of Jambiani Secondary School classrooms in South Unguja.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the school, NMB Bank Dar es Salam Zonal Manager Donatus Richard said they had reached such as decision as part of their corporate social responsibility.

"NMB has decided to work with the entire community around Jambiani and donated 200 galvanised iron sheets to address the challenge of leaking classrooms during the rainy season and hence improve a learning environment," said Mr Donartus.

He further said education was a catalyst for development so there was every reason for children to have an enabling learning environment without stress while studying.

Paje Constituency Member of Parliament Sudi Nahoda, who is also Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Livestock and Irrigation thanked the bank for support, saying it would address the school's leaking buildings.

"I can assure you that the support you have given us is invaluable and in fact NMB is one of the financial institutions that care about the community in bringing about development," he added.

Commenting on the donation, Jambiani Secondary School Acting Head Teacher Haji Haji thanked the bank, saying for some time they had been facing poor classroom conditions, where students had been unable to attend classes during the rainy season, but with such support the problem had been solved.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.