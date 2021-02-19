Kenya: Malkia Strikers to Report Camp March 1 for Olympics Preparations

Nairobi — The National women's volleyball team; Malkia Strikers will report residential training camp for the Olympics preparations March 1 after the squad has undergone a mandatory COVID-19 test.

Malkia Strikers will be making a comeback to the Summer Games for the first time since 2004 where they lost all their group matches to Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Greece and Italy.

Seventeen years later, skipper Mercy Moim, who was not part of the squad then, expressed confidence that the team will pull out better results when they compete in the global showpiece to be hosted in Tokyo, Japan from July 24 - August 8, 2021.

The left attacker said that Malkia Strikers will not just make up the numbers this time, but will be a force to reckon with in Japan.

To sharpen their skills, Malkia Strikers will commence their training March 3 to run for 15 days before breaking for the Africa club Championship, then go back to training in April for the last leg of preparations for the Olympic Games.

Malkia Strikers will be among the teams that will go to Kurume City in Japan for three weeks training and acclimatization ahead of the Olympic Games.

"We will go there for international friendly matches and training. We will start with the Japanese national team in Kurume. This will give us an indication of where we are and what we need to do ahead of the Olympics," Moim said.

"Most of the time people say we are going simply because we have won in Africa. This time we have to make a mark because preparation will be a good five months. When a team prepares well, it performs well, which requires funds," Moim added.

"We have young players in the team, so there is no excuse of an old squad. The opponents don't know these players. Someone like me, I have played for long but we have some secret weapons in the young players who are unknown."

Moim says the Kenya Volleyball Federation has been struggling to finance the Malkia Strikers, depending on earnings from tournaments for the men's team, the women teams and the juniors.

"NOC-K is coming in now to support the team, so players can relax and train hard," said the national team captain.