Rwanda: Covid-19 - Referee Chicco to Miss AS Kigali Vs Sfaxien Match After Testing Positive

Malawian referee Gift Chicco will not be in charge of the Caf Confederation Cup match between AS Kigali and Tunisian outfit CS Sfaxien after testing positive to Covid-19.

The game will be played at Kigali Stadium on Saturday, February 20.

Compatriot Godfrey Phillip Nkhakananga, who was supposed to be fourth official, will be the centre referee and will be assisted by Joseph Nyauti and Innocent Kaundula as linesmen.

Burundian Mustapha Samugabo will be the match commissioner.

AS Kigali will have a mountain to claim in the return-leg after losing 4-1 to SC Sfaxien in the first-leg last Saturday. The City of Kigali-sponsored side will need at least three goals without conceding if they are to reach the group stage of Africa's second-biggest club competition.

Eric Nshimiyimana's side arrived back in the country on Monday, and have since been training at Kigali Stadium.

Three-time Peace Cup winners AS Kigali reached the playoffs round of the Caf Confederation Cup last month after edging out Uganda's KCCA in the first round on away goal advantage.