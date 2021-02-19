Kenya Records 6 New Covid Deaths, 283 Cases

Six patients have succumbed to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on Thursday.

The latest deaths brings the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the country to 1,807.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 infections has also risen to 103,615 following 283 new positive tests from a sample size of 4,822.

The new cases comprise 256 Kenyans and 27 foreigners, of whom 204 are male and 79 females. The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 80.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in a statement further said that 66 patients have recovered, bringing the tally for national recoveries to 85,457.

From the latest recoveries, 51 are from home-based care programmes while 15 have been discharged from various hospitals across the country.

The CS also stated that there are 277 patients admitted in various health facilities countywide while 1,153 are in home-based care.

Forty-two patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 of whom are on ventilatory support while 18 on supplemental oxygen. Three patients are under observation.

"Another six patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with five of the in the general wards and one in the High Dependency Unit," read part of the statement.

Nairobi leads in the number of infections per county with 196 cases followed by Busia 16, Kiambu 14, Mombasa 11, Nakuru 8, Uasin Gishu 6, Kajiado 5, Machakos 5, Kilifi 4, Kisumu 4, Kwale 3, Makueni 3, Homa bay 2, Taita Taveta 2, Murang'a 2, Siaya 1 and Migori 1.