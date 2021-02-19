Kenya: Bonchari MP to Be Buried Next Week on Friday

The late Bonchari Member of Parliament John Oroo Oyioka will be buried on Friday, February, 26, 2021 at his Suneka home in Kisii county.

Oroo's burial organising committee chairman Geoffrey Mogire said the funeral service will be held the same day at Itierio High School grounds in Suneka.

The date was arrived at after consultations with the leadership of Gusii legislators who have been meeting in Nairobi under the guidance of Borabu MP Ben Momanyi.

"Mr Momanyi is a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission and is also the chairman of Oroo's burial organising committee in Nairobi," said Mr Mogire.

Burial expenses

A fundraiser to aide in the burial expenses will take place on Tuesday next week at the 680 Hotel, Nairobi. Another fundraiser will be held at the late Oroo's Suneka home on Wednesday.

"We expect to have a smooth send-off that befits his status," said Mr Mogire, noting that this is in honour of the late lawmaker who has been described by many as a humble, peaceful, soft-spoken but firm leader.

The late Oroo succumbed to stroke at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu on Monday evening.

The lawmaker, who was born in 1950 in Suneka has left behind his wife, Teresa Bitutu Oroo and five children, all adults.