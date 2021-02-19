Kenya: Bonchari MP to Be Buried Next Week on Friday

18 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ruth Mbula

The late Bonchari Member of Parliament John Oroo Oyioka will be buried on Friday, February, 26, 2021 at his Suneka home in Kisii county.

Oroo's burial organising committee chairman Geoffrey Mogire said the funeral service will be held the same day at Itierio High School grounds in Suneka.

The date was arrived at after consultations with the leadership of Gusii legislators who have been meeting in Nairobi under the guidance of Borabu MP Ben Momanyi.

"Mr Momanyi is a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission and is also the chairman of Oroo's burial organising committee in Nairobi," said Mr Mogire.

Burial expenses

A fundraiser to aide in the burial expenses will take place on Tuesday next week at the 680 Hotel, Nairobi. Another fundraiser will be held at the late Oroo's Suneka home on Wednesday.

"We expect to have a smooth send-off that befits his status," said Mr Mogire, noting that this is in honour of the late lawmaker who has been described by many as a humble, peaceful, soft-spoken but firm leader.

The late Oroo succumbed to stroke at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu on Monday evening.

The lawmaker, who was born in 1950 in Suneka has left behind his wife, Teresa Bitutu Oroo and five children, all adults.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.