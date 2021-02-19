Kenya: Protesters Block Matunda-Kitale Road

Irate Matunda residents on Thursday blocked a section of Matunda-Kitale road as they demonstrated against the release from custody of a police officer accused of molesting three teenage boys.

The protesters accused police of protecting the suspect.

The demonstration caused a heavy traffic snarl along the busy road.

Some of the residents who participated in demonstration accused police officers at the Matunda police station of corruption and engaging in criminal activities.

Peter Mugo, a relative of one of the sex abuse victims, said police have been threatening him against reporting the incident to higher authorities.

Mr Mugo said police have been pestering him to abandon the case.

He called upon the government to transfer all police officers at the station.

"Residents of Matunda have lost faith in officers at this police station. It is now two weeks since we reported the incident. The suspect has been released under unclear circumstances," said Mr Mugo.

The family of one of the victims said that the abuse incident has affected their son psychologically.

The victim has been admitted to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), family members said.