Kenya: Masinde Muliro University Staff Back in Court to Stop Forceful Retirement

18 February 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elizabeth Ojina

Twenty two staff of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology have moved to court for a second time to stop their forceful retirement.

The move comes after the acting Vice Chancellor Prof Solomon Shibairo defied a 2018 court judgement which restrained the institution from sending the staff on an early retirement.

In a motion filed before Employment and Labour court in Kisumu, the 22 employees under Kenya University Staff Union want the VC to comply with the April 2018 ruling.

The court had barred the university from the retiring the employees until they attain the age of 65 years.

The union accused Prof Shibairo of issuing retirement letters despite being aware of the existence of the court orders.

Reinstate staff

Kenya University Staff Union had served the university boss with a penal notice.

Pending hearing and determination of the main petition, the staff want the University to reinstate the staff who had not attained 65 years to resume their normal duties.

Through their lawyer Bruce Odeny, they asked the court to take action against Prof Shibairo for refusal to comply with an existing court order.

Prof Shibairo appeared virtually before Justice Stephen Radido. The case is set for mention on March 9.

