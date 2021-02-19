Kenya: School Refunds Sh70,000 Fees, Uniform Expense for Autistic Learner

A Nairobi school caught up in a storm for discontinuing an autistic child last week has refunded the aggrieved parent Sh70,000 in school fees and uniform expenses.

The Shree Cutch Satyang Swaminarayan Academy's management had declined to refund the school fees and money spent on uniform during admission of the child, but finally agreed to the reimbursement after the parents went public over the matter.

The father of the child, Mr Duncan Keya, however says the school is not off the hook yet and he is demanding an apology from the school as well as a refund of legal fees spent on his lawyer.

In a February 18, 2021 letter by the school's lawyer, Osundwa and Company Advocates addressed to Mr Keya's lawyer, Odhiambo Oronga and Company Advocates, the school has attached a cheque worth Sh70,000.

Costs for legal expenses

"We hereby enclose our client's cheque dated February 17, 2021 in the amount of Sh70,000 in the name of Odhiambo Oronga and Company Advocates being the settlement of refund towards school fees, activity fees, admission, maintenance and caution money of Sh54,000 and refund towards purchase of school uniform worth Sh16,000," reads the letter.

Mr Keya confirmed having received notice of the Sh70,000 refund but said his letter had included demand for an apology and the costs for his legal expenses, which is yet to be acted upon.

"My demand letter was very clear that I want an apology and the lawyer fees be borne by the school," said Mr Keya in an interview.

"My lawyer is writing back to them tomorrow (Friday) asking for my apology as well as a release letter for the child. They have only responded to parts of the demand letter," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Discontinued due to condition

According to the February 4, 2021 demand letter, the child was admitted to the Lang'ata-based school only to be discontinued barely a week after the admission due to his condition.

"It is therefore not only unprofessional but also insincere and improper and for you to inform our client that you cannot continue to instruct their son due to his autism, barely a week after reporting to school," reads the letter.

"The long and short of this demand letter is to demand from you an immediate refund of monies paid to you by our clients on account of their son's education, a refund of monies expended by our clients in purchasing your school uniform and an apology to them within the next SEVEN (7) days the date of this letter together with our collection fees being Sh20,000 within the said stipulated period," it added.