Kenya: Tusker Hammer Posta to Move Four Points Clear

Tusker underlined their title credential on Thursday with a 4-1 thumping of Posta Rangers to move four points clear in the Football Kenya Premier League standings at the Kasarani Annex.

Youngster Henry Meja struck twice with Jackson Macharia and Luke Namanda also scoring for the Brewers while Ezekiel Okare had temporarily leveled matters for Posta in the thrilling encounter at Kasarani.

Meja scored in first half's added time to give Tusker a 2-1 lead at the break following Okare's equaliser in the 37th minute which came after against the run of play. Macharia had given Tusker the lead barely a minute earlier.

Namanda then made it 3-1 with a simple finish,after receiving a long ball from Tusker goalkeeper Michael Wanjala which the Posta defence failed to deal with before the winger headed it over Bryne Omondi in the Mailmen's goal.

There was time for a fourth one, this time Meja left Omondi for dead before slotting into an empty net after some good work from Namanda, who gave three assists and scored the other one.

Meja's brace took his tally to eight goals, five shy of league leading scorer Erick Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks who also scored in their 1-0 win over Vihiga United on Thursday.

Tusker are now on 29 points after 12 rounds of matches, four more than second-placed KCB who have two matches in hand.

It was a heavy loss for newly appointed Stanley Okumbi who took over the mantle just two weeks ago from Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo and were overseeing their first game.

Tusker coach Robert 'The Lion' Matano was full full of praise for Meja after the match but said it is still early to talk about wining their 12th league title.

"This is a good result but as I have always said it is too early to talk about our title chances. Meja is a young striker and all over the world best attackers started scoring when they were at his age. He is destined for greatness," said Matano.

Okumbi said he will continue rebuilding the team after Rangers suffered their fourth loss of the season.

"It is good our striker scored despite the goal drought before I came. I have picked positives in this game but what majorly cost us was the lapse in our defense," said the former Harambee Stars coach.

"This team just needs time to rebuild and I'm hopeful we shall be getting good results in the coming matches," he added.

Rangers are still 14th on the log on 10 points, their only win of the season coming against Vihiga United on January 17.

At Mumias Complex in Kakamega, Kariobangi Sharks earned 1-0 vital win against league returnees Vihiga United to leapfrog AFC Leopards into third on 21 points. Kapaito scored on 83 minutes to take his tally so far to 13 goals.

Vihiga United, under the tutelage of Sammy Okoth, remain 15th on the log on nine points and are winless in three matches since beating Gor Mahia 1-0 on January 23.