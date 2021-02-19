Kenya: Chaos - EACC Summons Baringo County Assembly Speaker, 13 MCAs

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned 13 members of the Baringo County Assembly and the speaker over the chaos that broke out in the House last week during the Building Bridges Initiative Constitutional (Amendment) Bill 2020 debate.

Last Thursday, Baringo County Assembly, became the first assembly in the country to reject the BBI Bill, amid drama and chaos in the House.

The commission now wants to question the MCAs to establish those behind the chaos and who contravened the leadership and integrity code of conduct during the House session.

Among those summoned to record statements include; Speaker David Kiplagat, his deputy Jacob Cheboiwo, Clerk Richard Koech, three sergeants-at-arms and 12 MCAs.

MCAs summoned include Silas Tochim, Maria Losile, Solomon Makal, Caroline Kessel, Betty Birchogo, Shadrack Mailuk, Lawi Kipchumba, Lourien Sam, Daniel Tuwit, Reuben Chepsongoi, Charles Kosgei and Ernest Kibet.

Record statements

EACC South Rift Regional boss Hassan Khalid, in a letter seen by the Nation, dated February 18, has ordered the named ward representatives to appear at the EACC Nakuru offices for interrogation and recording of statements.

"The commission, pursuant to constitutional and statutory mandate as set out under Article 252 (1) (a) (d) of the Constitution, section 11 of the ethics and anti-corruption commission Act 2011 and section 4 (2) and 42 (10) of leadership and integrity Act 2012 is investigating an incident relating to conduct of members of the Baringo County Assembly that occurred on February 11, at the county assembly," reads the letter.

The 18 are required record statements between February 22-24, at the commission's regional offices in Nakuru.

The letter was addressed to the assembly's clerk.

Copies of the Hansard

EACC has also asked the clerk of the assembly to furnish the commission with copies of the Hansard for February 11, a report of the steps so far taken in respect of the incident and any other information relating to the incident.

"Facilitate the officers to come to our regional offices; our investigators will be available to collect documents, interview and record statements," further reads the letter.

During the chaotic assembly sitting, some 30 Jubilee Party MCAs voted against the Bill, while 11 others allied to the independence party Kanu voted in its favour.

The assembly has 45 MCAs with 32 from the ruling Jubilee party. Kanu has 10 members. There are two independents and one ODM ward representative.

Jubilee-Kanu rivalry also played out during the session to consider the Bill. The Bill was tabled in the assembly on February 9 by Leader of Majority Lawi Kipchumba.