Congo-Kinshasa: World's Tropical Forests and People Imperiled By Legal Rollbacks Under Covid-19

18 February 2021
Thomson Reuters Foundation (London)
By Christine Murray

Mexico City — Brazil, Indonesia, Colombia, Peru and DR Congo have weakened regulations to boost economic growth

Threats against indigenous people and rainforests have risen during the coronavirus pandemic as governments have rolled back social and environmental safeguards to boost economic growth, land rights activists said on Thursday.

Governments in five countries with tropical forests have weakened legal safeguards to aid economic recovery, while expanding projects near native land, said a study by Forest Peoples Programme (FPP) and two universities.

"It is wrong to prioritize economic development over the protection of Indigenous Peoples' rights and tropical forests, especially during a pandemic," James Whitehead, director of FPP, a human rights group, said in a statement.

The world's 500 million indigenous people make up 6% of its population, but 15% of its extreme poor, according to the World Bank, often lacking legal rights to their traditional lands, which are being taken over by loggers, farmers and miners.

Three of the five countries in the study have territory in the Amazon - Brazil, Colombia and Peru - and the Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia host substantial rainforests, which are critical to stopping catastrophic climate change.

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon hit a 12-year high in 2020, as President Jair Bolsonaro weakened the environmental enforcement agency and called for more commercial farming and mining to lift the region out of poverty.

Brazil passed 195 executive acts to dismantle and bypass environmental laws between March and May 2020, compared to 16 during the same period in 2019, a local study cited in the report found.

Indonesia passed a job creation bill in October that loosened regulations to attract foreign investment but undermines indigenous land rights, said the report, co-authored by Yale Law School and Britain's Middlesex University.

In a bid to stem COVID-19 infections, Colombia introduced online consultations for development projects, which the report's authors said violates indigenous people's rights to culturally appropriate processes.

Indigenous people have pushed back with legal challenges against oil exploration in Peru, demonstrations in Indonesia against land loss and protests in Brazil against a hydroelectric plant, the report said.

The rights groups urged governments to strengthen laws to protect indigenous people and force companies to carry out human rights and environmental due diligence on their supply chains.

"Indigenous Peoples are seeing their rights stripped away as the lands that have long been their homes are being stripped away as well," James Silk, a human rights professor at Yale Law School, said in a statement.

Read the original article on Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Thomson Reuters Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Thomson Reuters Foundation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.