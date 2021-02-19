Uganda: Christians Welcome Lent Period

Christians yesterday converged in various churches to mark Ash Wednesday in preparation for the Lent period.

Ash Wednesday marks the start of a 40-day period, which is an allusion to the separation of Jesus in the desert, dedicated to fasting and prayer.

The ashes are traditionally made from burnt palms of last year's Palm Sunday and are a sign of repentance, humility and mortality. Christians are urged to turn away from sin, be faithful and donate to the poor.

Religious leaders in the eastern region urged Christians to repent and share with the poor during this period.

Bishop Samuel Gidudu of North Mbale Diocese said Christians should use the Lent season to wage war against the flesh and also share with the poor.

Bishop Gidudu said God rewards the faithful, who feed the hungry and support the poor with shelter and clothes.

"According to Isaiah 58:6-7, it is also a time when we should do more in areas of benevolence and generosity, exercising justice, feeding the hungry, supporting the poor to get shelter and clothes," he said.

The archbishop of Tororo Archdiocese, Dr Emmanuel Obbo, appealed to Christians to remain prayerful.

"During this period of Lent, the devil is most tempting," he said.

In Kabale, the Kigezi Diocesan Secretary, the Rev Can Erasmus Turyatunga, appealed to Christians to repent, reconcile, pray and forgive one another.

"....These days are very important for us Christians because it marks the beginning of Easter and therefore, we should use it profitably. Forty days are very many, it's up to you to use them well," the Rev Turyatunga said.

Lent period is one of the most important religious calendar of the year for many Christians around the world.

Presiding over the service at All Saints Church in Kabale Municipality, the Rev Turyatunga said many Christians observe the Lent season by refraining from eating what they love and others abstain from eating meat every Friday until the Lent period ends.

"But this season, Christians should show love to others as Jesus did, they should also pray for the dead so they can be forgiven for their sins and ascend to heaven and again, they should not indulge in criminal activities such as murder, theft, and other evil acts that have become prevalent around the country and the whole world," he said.

In Fort Portal, Bishop Robert Muhiirwa advised Christians to use the Lent season for prayers and acts of charity.

Bishop Muhiirwa encouraged Christians to return to God through fasting.

The bishop also appealed to children to be obedient to their parents.

By Emmanuel Arineitwe, Alex Ashaba, Joseph Omollo, Fred Wambede, Emmanuel Arineitwe & Robert Muhereza