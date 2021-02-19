Nigeria: Dredgers' Activities - Ajah Community Petitions Sanwo-Olu, Seeks Task Force Deployment

19 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Landlords and residents of Tunde Afolabi Street, a residential area in Ajah area of Lagos State, have petitioned Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on the illegal and reckless activities of sand dredgers in the community.

The residents accused the sand dredgers of using their trucks to destroy roads, disrupt movements, and instill psychological trauma on landlords and residents of the street, adding that the operators are daily frustrating the Sanwo-Olu's urban renewal programme.

The petition, filed on behalf of the association by its solicitor, SkyFall Partners and signed by Cookel Oke George, urged the government to deploy the state's special task force and KAI Brigade to curtail the excess activities of the dredgers and their trucks in Ajah especially on Tunde Afolabi Street.

While lamenting the refusal of the dredging operators to obey an earlier directive to cease operation until a suitable parking arrangement is made for them, the association said the recklessness of the truck drivers is endangering lives and property within the estate.

The petition reads: "Sir, these dredgers were adequately informed to cease operation and so shall it be until they have put in place adequate/proper parking arrangements for all the tippers serving their interest.

"Sadly and most regrettably, the sand dredging operators have deliberately refused to shut down their sand dredging operations. They have religiously breached the above action point reached. Their actions have frustrated the administration's effort to free the Ajah interchange and achieve enduring peace as canvassed by the Hon. Commissioner for Transport and the Hon. Commissioner for Physical Planning."

Explaining the effect of the illegal activities on residents and infrastructure in the area, the association told the governor that the sand dredging operators has escalated their impunity on the affected street with reckless abandon.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.