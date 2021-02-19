Somalia: Somali Troops Repulse Militia Attack in Mogadishu - Security Minister

The Somali government has released a satetement on last night's gunfight in Mogadishu between police and opposition candidates' security guards.

Hasan Hundubey, Somalia's security minister said armed militia attacked security checkpoints at 1 a.m. local time, sparking brief clashes in parts of the city.

An official who spoke on behalf of the militia told the media that they are prepared for an attack against the government offices in Mogadishu, leading the army to be vigilant.

The troops have repulsed the attack and managed to take over the scene of the planned Friday rally at Daljirka Dahson.