Somalia: Somali Troops Repulse Militia Attack in Mogadishu - Security Minister

AMISOM/Flickr
Mogadishu, Somalia in 2019.
19 February 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Somali government has released a satetement on last night's gunfight in Mogadishu between police and opposition candidates' security guards.

Hasan Hundubey, Somalia's security minister said armed militia attacked security checkpoints at 1 a.m. local time, sparking brief clashes in parts of the city.

An official who spoke on behalf of the militia told the media that they are prepared for an attack against the government offices in Mogadishu, leading the army to be vigilant.

The troops have repulsed the attack and managed to take over the scene of the planned Friday rally at Daljirka Dahson.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.