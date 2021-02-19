Sudan Summons Its Ambassador to Ethiopia

Khartoum — Sudan summoned its ambassador to Ethiopia, Jamal El Sheikh, yesterday for a consultation on issues between Khartoum and Addis Ababa, including border demarcation matters. The Minister of Foreign Affairs also discussed matters concerning the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in a meeting with the Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maryam El Sadig El Mahdi, said that Ethiopia's allegations that Sudanese armed forces invaded Ethiopia's territory are untrue and contradict the agreements signed by the two countries. She also stressed that the re-demarcation of the border cannot be postponed.

Last year, border demarcation talks between Sudanese and Ethiopian government delegations in Khartoum concluded without an agreement as the Ethiopian delegation reportedly refused to recognise the 1903 border demarcation, noting that the British-Ethiopian treaty on the border was signed in colonial times

Relations between Sudan and Ethiopia are tense as attacks by Ethiopian militiamen in eastern Sudan remain commonplace and negotiations on the GERD continue to face difficulties.

During another meeting yesterday with the Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs, Ahmed Bin Abdelaziz Al Qattan, she pointed out the danger of Ethiopia's plan to continue the filling the GERD without a binding legal agreement and explained that Sudan tries to foster a dialogue to reach a solution that satisfies all parties.

She explained it is one of Sudan's top priorities to preserve regional security and strengthen the regional efforts to find common solutions to the different regional and international challenges.