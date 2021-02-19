Somalia: President Farmajo to Convene Election Meeting

18 February 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The president of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has called on the leaders of the regional state to arrive in Mogadishu for talks on the election deadlock after the Baidoa meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to kick-off at Villa Somalia, the country's statehouse on February 18 and will continue until Friday, February 19.

The talks are the latest attempt by Farmajo to resolve the dispute over the electoral process after Jubaland and Puntland demanded the pullout of SNA from the Gedo region.

The international community is putting pressure on Somali leaders to immediately end their differences over the implementation of the Sep 17 electoral agreement signed in the capital.

