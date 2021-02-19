Somalia: U.S Warns Its Citizens to Avoid Daljirka-Dahsoon Over Anti-Govt Rally

The US embassy in Somalia has warned American citizens to avoid Daljirka-Dahson in Mogadishu on Thursday amid high tensions over planned protest by the opposition.

The US urged its citizen to avoid the area and have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance.

"Demonstrations are expected to take place on Friday, February 19, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Daljirka Dahsoon monument in Mogadishu," US embassy in Somalia said.

"Somalia's opposition presidential candidates have called for protests against President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed "Farmaajo" and delays to the country's electoral process,"

The Council of Presidential Candidates called for planned protests against President Farmajo on Friday despite an order from the Somali government banning all public gatherings in a bid to quell rising coronavirus cases in the country.

The council, which is led by former Presidents Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said they will ensure Covid 19 regulations are followed.