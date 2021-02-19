Somalia: U.S Warns Its Citizens to Avoid Daljirka-Dahsoon Over Anti-Govt Rally

18 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The US embassy in Somalia has warned American citizens to avoid Daljirka-Dahson in Mogadishu on Thursday amid high tensions over planned protest by the opposition.

The US urged its citizen to avoid the area and have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance.

"Demonstrations are expected to take place on Friday, February 19, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Daljirka Dahsoon monument in Mogadishu," US embassy in Somalia said.

"Somalia's opposition presidential candidates have called for protests against President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed "Farmaajo" and delays to the country's electoral process,"

The Council of Presidential Candidates called for planned protests against President Farmajo on Friday despite an order from the Somali government banning all public gatherings in a bid to quell rising coronavirus cases in the country.

The council, which is led by former Presidents Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said they will ensure Covid 19 regulations are followed.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.