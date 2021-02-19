Liberia: Cultural Renaissance Will Strengthen Ties

-Sierra Leonean Mayor

Visiting Sierra Leonean Mayor Yvonne Aki Sawyerr says, the Cultural Renaissance festival hosted by the Monrovia City Corporation will help in strengthening ties and deepening relationship between the two nations.

Mayor Sawyerr made the remarks here late Monday night, February 15, 2021 at a night of cultural renaissance in commemoration of the 45th anniversary of Monrovia Day.

On February 16, 1976, for the first time after 53 years, the first mayor and eleven councilors of the city corporation were inaugurated, restoring to the residents of Monrovia their rights to manage the affairs of the city.

The inauguration was declared under the city ordinance No:4, the 16th of every year to be known as Monrovia Day and celebrated as a holiday within the city limits.

The celebration of Monrovia Day according to the Monrovia City Corporation is set aside to generate a sense of identity for the city of Monrovia and increase awareness for residents, including promotion of activities and program for the development of the city as enshrined in city ordinance No 4.

Making remarks upon being honored by the MCC for her dedication and service to her country and the Mano River Basins, Ms. Aki Sawyerr says "we are determined to start deepening the relationship between our Mano River Basins for the advancement of our both countries.

"As you honor me, I say thank you because it's you that need to be appreciated for recognizing my little contribution", Mayor Sawyerr said.

Also speaking, Liberia's Assistant Minister of Information for Culture, Mrs. Margaret Frank, extended sentiments to the organizers of the program."Let's us work together to preserve our culture because no nation develops without culture", Minister Frank added.

On behalf of national chiefs and elders council of Liberia, Liberia's Cultural Ambassador Julie Endee thanked Mayor Koijee for organizing the culture festival; something, she said will give partners and foreign friends the opportunity to learn.

She then presented one cow and several bags of rice as a way of appreciating the progress made by the city government in making sure the city is clean. Ghana's Ambassador to Liberia, Ernest Burke Asare, applauded the city government for honor bestowed on him.

According to him, building a nation is to make sacrifices, noting that there is a need for the citizens to have confidence in their leaders, saying, "Keep your integrity, and submit to people that are in need."

For her part, the Director General of the General Services Agency Mary T. Broh, expressed delight for the award, saying, "I'm grateful for the honor bestowed on me, and I'm also excited for the two countries to foster a sister relationship that will bring on two formidable cities".

The two cities will be the beacon of West Africa and I'm willing to offer my services and mentorship for the growth of this country, says Madam Broh.

Meanwhile, as part of the weeklong celebration, the MCC through its Youth Affairs unit organized a quizzing tournament in Monrovia in observance of the Monrovia day. The tournament ended with Montserrado County electoral district 15 emerging victorious after defeating electoral district#8 on Bushord Island.

Celebration of the 45th Monrovia Day started on Saturday with sporting activities followed by a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, while Monday was the official parade in the streets of Monrovia that brought together residents of the city, foreign guests and both the City Police and the Liberia National Police followed by a night of cultural renaissance.