Liberia: Weah Is Putting Development in Action

President Greorge Manneh Weah is breaking grounds for various development projects, as he continues his nationwide, leaving citizens excited and jubilating.

President Weah ad entourage arrived in Nimba County on Monday, 15 February and on Tuesday, broke grounds for relocation for the Sanniquellie Market to Gborlo village in district$2, in response to citizens' plea through the Liberian Marketing Association.

The President also broke grounds on the same day to relocate the GW Harling Hospital from Sanniquellie to Saykenpa, and inspected ongoing road projects as, he announced the construction of several farm-to-market roads and major roads to link counties.

In his first major historic tour since he came to the Presidency, Mr. Weah is personally interacting with citizens and soliciting their needs along the tour, as he takes immediate action in responding to requests put forth, in a pragmatic style of leadership.

This is what rural dwellers have been waiting for, to have their leader sit with them and listen to their problems in order to find solutions - a move towards people-centered leadership.

The current tour is taking President Weah and party to southeast Liberia, perhaps all the way to his native Grand Kru County, where dozens of newly constructed housing units for rural residents are expected to be formally dedicated.

This tour was suspended last year due to the rainy season when roads particularly in the southeast are made impassable. But the President is taking advantage of the current weather to reach out to the citizenry to get their response on national policy.

Perhaps among key take-aways from the ongoing tour are President Weah's immediate responses to citizens' requests as he listens to their plights, which clearly demonstrates sensitivity, rather than coning back to Monrovia before sending emissaries to execute projects earmarked by the people.

The ongoing tour by the President will surely sow a political seed that may germinate and maybe bear fruits before the next election in 2023, which he could reap from in securing a second term in office.

He won 14 of the 15 counties in the 2017 runoff presidential election, receiving 61.5 percent of the total votes cast against former Vice President Joseph NyumahBoakai of ex-ruling Unity Party, who traded with 38.5 percent.

Though President Weah's Coalition for Democratic Change performed dismally in the December 8, 2020 special senatorial election, this present tour could change the tide in his favor before 2023 from the way he is proceeding.