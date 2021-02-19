Liberia: CI, EPA Train Technicians

Conservation International (CI) and the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) have ended a two-day technical training workshop in Monrovia for technicians in the energy sector on the methodologies and application of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) guidelines and software for data collection, analysis and reporting.

The training was held early this week in Monrovia under the auspices of the Capacity Building Initiative for Transparency (CBIT) Project and supported by the Global Environment Facility (GEF). The project seeks to support, build and strengthen Liberian institutions' capacity to implement transparency elements of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The training attracted almost top Liberian technicians, representing the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Liberia Electricity Corporation, Rural and Renewable Energy Agency of Liberia, Liberia Petroleum Storage Company, Ministry of Transport and the private sector.

The training also focused on exercises tailored towards enhancing understanding in the reporting guidelines, uncertainty analysis, key category analysis, and handling data.

Mr. Arthur R.M. Becker, Project Officer and National Focal point at the EPA said the exercise was intended to help technicians gain necessary skills required to collect, analyze and interpret data that will be used by policy makers in helping Liberia meets its commitment to climate change and the necessary mitigating measures.

He said for Liberia to minimize Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, the country must prepare technicians that will gather information that is needed to informed major public decision.

For his part, William T. Thompson, assistant minister for energy at the Ministry of Mines and Energy said Liberia needs to reduce gross Greenhouse Gas emissions from the energy sector.

Giving an overview of the training workshop, Dr. Charles Ansumanasr, Energy Technical Advisor and lead facilitator said in December energy sector technicians were trained on the methodologies and application of the 2006 IPCC Guidelines and Software for Data Collection, Analysis and Reporting. This training was conducted in line with provision of technical assistance to the energy sector of Liberia to realize specific outputs and targets as set out in the energy sector.

He said the training was facilitated by the Energy Technical Advisor and two national consultants and international expert reviewers of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).