Senegal: Makhtar Diop Tapped to Head World Bank's Private Sector Arm

18 February 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Hellen Githaiga

The World Bank has named Senegalese national Makhtar Diop as the new managing director of its private sector arm, the International Finance Corporation effective March 1.

He becomes the first African to head the institution.

Mr Diop, a former Minister of Economy and Finance in the West African country, is currently serving as World Bank's vice president for infrastructure, overseeing the lender's work across energy, transport, and digital development sectors.

"Diop has deep development and finance experience and a career of energetic leadership and service to developing countries in both public and private sectors," World Bank President David Malpass said on Thursday.

Mr Malpass said in his new role, Mr Diop will help attract investment to fight climate change and gender inequality.

"Makhtar's skills at IFC will help the World Bank Group continue our rapid response to the global crisis and help build a green, resilient, inclusive recovery," he said.

"We need business climates and thriving businesses that attract investment, create jobs and foster the scaling up of low carbon electricity and transportation, clean water, infrastructure, digital services, and the wide range of development success that are key to our mission of poverty reduction and shared prosperity."

Mr Diop has also served as World Bank's vice president for Africa for six years, where he oversaw the delivery of a record-breaking $70 billion in commitments.

He has also had stints as the global lender's country director for Kenya, Eritrea, Somalia and Brazil and as the World Bank Director for Finance, Private Sector & Infrastructure in the Latin America and Caribbean region.

Mr Diop also worked as an economist in the International Monetary Fund.

He holds advanced degrees in economics and finance.

Mr Diop replaces French economist Philippe Le Houerou, who stepped down in September 2020 after more than four years at the helm.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.