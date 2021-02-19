Sudan: Attorney General Visits El Gezira Mortuary

Wad Madani — Sudan's Attorney General Tajelsir El Hibir and his delegation started their visit to El Gezira state with a visit to the cemetery of a civilian mortuary in Wad Madani yesterday where an investigation is currently ongoing to identify the bodies of those that went missing during the June 3 Massacre. Resistance Committees from the city of Wad Madani organised a protest in front of the Public Prosecution building in conjunction with his visit.

The Forensic Medicine Consultant Committee is currently undertaking investigations under the guidance of the Federal and State Ministry of Health, the Public Prosecution, and the Missing Persons Investigation Committee to conduct an autopsy and re-autopsy of 168 unidentified bodies of unknown persons in the Wad Madani motuary.

The Missing Persons Investigation Committee was set up by the Attorney General to investigate people that went missing during the December Revolution following the discovery of a mass grave in Khartoum three months ago. The mass grave may have contained bodies of some of the people who are still considered as 'missing' after what is known as the Ramadan 29/June 3, which caused the death of at least 127 people.

The public prosecutor and his delegation learned about the procedures in place to bury bodies, make records, number graves, and other legal requirements and confirmed that the next phase of the investigation will witness the completion of the procedures and the classification of 36 remaining corpses whose identities are currently unknown.

The Attorney General explained that his visit further aims to investigate the current state of the Public Prosecution and the relation between the judicial organs. He also stated he would provide all support to help the anti-corruption committees to recover 'looted' funds.

Protest

Resistance Committees from the city of Wad Madani organised a protest in front of the Public Prosecution building to call for the dismissal of the Senior Public Prosecutor in conjunction with his visit to El Gezira.

The protest came in response to the public prosecution's refusal to open the case filed by the Right to Life campaign and the Resistance Committees on charges of negligence regarding a body that has been resting in the mortuary for years.

In a statement yesterday, the Central Council for the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) called on the prosecution to carry out its legal duties and arrest the "remnants of the former regime". They demanded that the Public Prosecution collects evidence that allows these people to be brought to a fair trial.

The FFC further called for the acceleration of the formation of internal security apparatus, which they believe is long overdue.

Their statement stressed the necessity of the unity of the revolutionary forces as they are the "main guarantor for protecting the democratic transformation".