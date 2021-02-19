Egypt: World Needs Renewal of Religious Discourse

18 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa asserted that the world needs the renewal of religious discourse as well as nations that respect justice and honor their responsibilities toward their citizens.

Gomaa's remarks came as part of his word before a seminar on media, awareness and development organized by the Awqaf Ministry and the Supreme Council for Media Regulation along with South Sinai governorate and the Media Personnel Syndicate.

Renewing the religious discourse will lead to having a better and more modern vision and understanding of the religious text and subsequently help in defining boundaries and preventing extremist groups from exploiting the religious sentiments of believers, he said.

Meanwhile, South Sinai Governor Khaled Fouda urged the media to talk about the achievements of the Egyptian state in all fields.

Fouda announced launching an initiative to explain the right teachings of Islam to the Bedouin women in South Sinai in cooperation with Awqaf Ministry, urging the media to talk more in its coverage about Taba city for its great status in Egypt.

Veteran journalist Karam Gabr said that the media is the cornerstone of building awareness, asserting that there are a lot of achievements in Egypt that are worth to be highlighted.

The media faces several challenges including confronting rumors spread by the terrorist groups that try to hinder the development track and the strategic plans of the state, he said.

Gabr asserted that the project of developing the Egyptian countryside is a major civilizational leap.

