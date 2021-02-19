Egypt: President Sisi to Address 2nd Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace, Development in March

18 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi will deliver a recorded speech at the inauguration session of the 2nd Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development that will be held via video conference in March.

During a meeting with a number of reporters Thursday 18/2/2021, Director General of Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding Ahmed Abdel Latif said the forum will be held under the rubric "The new normal situation in Africa: Recuperating more vigorously and better reconstruction."

The forum will open with Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukri's word, to be followed by a high-level meeting entitled "Recuperation in the post Covid-19 phase," Abdel Latif said.

African leaders will also address the gathering, he added.

