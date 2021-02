The official gazette published a presidential decree to amend an agreement inked between Egypt and the International Organization of Migration (IOM) on May 21 in 1995 on the legal status and the immunity of IOM in Egypt inked in Cairo on May 4 in 2020.

The gazette also published a presidential decree approving the 5th amendment of an agreement on a grant between Egypt and the US on Egyptian-US cooperation in the field of science and technology inked on June 29 in 2020.