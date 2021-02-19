Egypt: Qureshi - Relations Between Cairo, Islamabad Based On Mutual Confidence

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed his pleasure to meet Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, saying relations between the two countries are based on mutual confidence and joint interests.

In a tweet reported by the Dawn newspaper, Qureshi said "The relationship between Pakistan and Egypt is one of mutual trust and cooperation. FM Shoukry and I discussed ways to grow our ties, with greater people to people contact, trade and sustained engagement. Look forward to hosting FM Shoukry in Pakistan".

Qureshi arrived in Cairo on Tuesday on a two-day official visit for talks on boosting coperation.

Before leaving for Cairo, Qureshi said Egypt is "Africa's gateway".