Egypt: Qureshi - Relations Between Cairo, Islamabad Based On Mutual Confidence

18 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed his pleasure to meet Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, saying relations between the two countries are based on mutual confidence and joint interests.

In a tweet reported by the Dawn newspaper, Qureshi said "The relationship between Pakistan and Egypt is one of mutual trust and cooperation. FM Shoukry and I discussed ways to grow our ties, with greater people to people contact, trade and sustained engagement. Look forward to hosting FM Shoukry in Pakistan".

Qureshi arrived in Cairo on Tuesday on a two-day official visit for talks on boosting coperation.

Before leaving for Cairo, Qureshi said Egypt is "Africa's gateway".

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.