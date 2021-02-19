Egypt: Nafeza Project to Turn Egypt Into Global Logistics Hub

Head of the Customs Authority Kamal Negm

Head of the Customs Authority Kamal Negm said Nafeza "The Single Window" platform is based on establishing the foundations of an integrated secure information platform and a modern and sustainable electronic system to regulate procedures at all Egyptian ports.

He said the new project will help streamline procedures, cut clearance time, and consequently reduce costs of goods.

In a seminar organized in cooperation with Alexandria Chamber of Shipping, Negm said the project comes as part of efforts to turn Egypt into a global logistics hub as it will link Egypt's land, maritime and air outlets with each other.

The project includes the initial customs registration number "ACID", Advanced Cargo Information (ACI) system and e-signature.

Talking more about the new platform, he said importers will submit digital documents for the imported goods to the customs authority through the (single window) platform before shipping them to the country in order to get the initial customs registration number "ACID" .

The authority will notify the importer with the "ACID" customs registration number to be recorded in the shipping documents relating to the imported goods.

The e-signature will be used in the data entry and the electronic registration of all data and documents for the pre-registration system (ACI).

He said the Advance Cargo Information (ACI) is a key part of the project as it will help give a prior customs approval to import shipments by recording the basic data of the supplier, the importer, and the imported goods through a window site.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Based on customs risk system, approvals will be granted or not. In case of approvals, the importer will obtain a registration number Initial customs ACID, he said.

The e-signature is a mandatory requirement in order to benefit from the single window system. Importers will create an electronic signature through one of the companies accredited to issue the " e-signature service, he added.

He said the project provides a single database that allows the submission of real-time reports on goods to the concerned authorities before they are imported and entered homeland, adding that Nafeza system has been already implemented in Cairo, Port Said, Alexandria and Damietta airports.

He said logistics services centers will be operated in the ports of Dekheila and Port Tawfiq at the end of March, the ports of Ismailia and Safaga by the end of June 2021, which means that Nafeza system will cover more than 95% of total goods imported to Egypt.