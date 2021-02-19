Egypt: Sisi - Current Stage Requires Rallying Efforts of All Libyans

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi reiterated on Thursday 18/2/2021 Egypt's continued support of the Libyan people, saying the current stage requires rallying efforts of all honest Libyans to re-arrange priorities, start immediate moves for restoration of security and stability then carrying out development and service projects.

Sisi, during a meeting with newly-appointed Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, said Egypt is ready to offer all needed expertise to serve the brotherly Libyan people and put the North African country on the right track to be able to start hoped-for development.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said Sisi congratulated the new Libyan government for winning the confidence of the Political Dialogue Forum that represents the people, saying it is a promising start for a new stage in which all Libyan institutions are joining efforts, placing the country's higher interests above any other consideration.

The Libyan premier expressed his appreciation for Egypt's continued support of Libya and its latest efforts to solve the Libyan crisis that ended up by bringing different viewpoints closer and ending divisions.

He said the new government is looking forward to setting up a full partnership with Egypt, citing successful Egyptian development experiments over the past few years.

Talks tackled prospects of bilateral cooperation, rehabilitation of Libyan cadres in different domains and exchanging visits between the two countries' senior officials, the spokesman said.