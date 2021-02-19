Liberia: Govt Refutes Reports of Ie Park

18 February 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Government categorically refutes reports that the Invincible Park being constructed by President George M. Weah will remove the acclaimed Women Prayer group. The park, the government says, will instead have a separate center for the group as clearly pronounced by the President when he broke grounds a fortnight ago.

The Liberian Leader emphasized then the importance of the patriotic work the women do on behalf of the country, which is why he said an exclusive Prayer Center will be built for them near the site as a sign of appreciation.

The government also reiterates that the construction of the park meets all the guidelines set by the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority. The LCAA's permission was sought and granted on grounds that all elevation and height in the park conform to LCAA's guidelines.

The President has said the Park will be a reasonable distance from the runway and will not have a building constructed in it as mandated by aviation authorities.

The building of the Invincible Park, which has already begun, will be completed within four months. The facility will host three football pitches, two basketball courts, a tennis court and another for volleyball.-Press release

