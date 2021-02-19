Liberia: MTN Drives a Future-Fit Workforce Solution to Match Rapid Digital Change

18 February 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

MTN has unveiled its new Employee Value Proposition (EVP) entitled "Live Inspired" to drive agility, flexibility, and future fit skills for its workforce. This program benefits the staff working in all 21 MTN businesses across the Middle East and Africa of which Lonestar Cell MTN is an important part. Learning from the challenges brought about by COVID-19, MTN has adopted a refreshed, organisation-wide approach to human resources, which moves away from conventional ways of working towards 'new normal' with confidence and optimism.

"For us, it's really about the power of choice, we recognise that what our staff values are motivated by choice and flexibility. For this reason, our EVP is designed to cater to the various personas and preferences that inspire and help people realize their true potential," says Paul Norman, MTN Group Chief Human Resources Officer.

MTN has entrenched smart-working through principles such as a anytime work, anywhere workplace and a balanced work-life. Our programmes capitalize on the organic movement towards a digital-adopter mindset and flexi-workforce.

"As technology moves forward and as our business converges, we need to do the same with our capabilities. Having the best talent is as important as having the best network," Norman adds.

Talent convergence in line with the rapid pace of technological change is the way of the future, driving digital learning consumption growth indicating a natural shift towards upskilling and re-skilling staff. MTN's digital aspirations are geared towards accelerating the creation of future capabilities, empowerment and agility at scale.

"The EVP will support our reputation for innovation, customer-centricity and being a company that is driven by people who bring personal commitment and a range of skills and experience together for the benefit of our customers," says Norman.

He says real growth is inspired by a purpose that advances individuals and impacts organisations and communities. We aim to enable opportunities for individuals to be innovative, acquire skills and meaningfully impact on our customers.

MTN's focus seeks to create an inspiring environment for everyone to 'activate one's whole self'. This is powered by genuine inclusion, respect for diversity, fair rewards, true recognition, and personal flexibility to contribute most productively.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya President's Cabinet Reshuffle Gives Posts to Former Foes
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Dancehall Legend Soul Jah Love
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Nigerian Apostle Suleman Bars Church Members From Public Comments

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.