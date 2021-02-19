Liberia: MTN Drives a Future-Fit Workforce Solution to Match Rapid Digital Change

MTN has unveiled its new Employee Value Proposition (EVP) entitled "Live Inspired" to drive agility, flexibility, and future fit skills for its workforce. This program benefits the staff working in all 21 MTN businesses across the Middle East and Africa of which Lonestar Cell MTN is an important part. Learning from the challenges brought about by COVID-19, MTN has adopted a refreshed, organisation-wide approach to human resources, which moves away from conventional ways of working towards 'new normal' with confidence and optimism.

"For us, it's really about the power of choice, we recognise that what our staff values are motivated by choice and flexibility. For this reason, our EVP is designed to cater to the various personas and preferences that inspire and help people realize their true potential," says Paul Norman, MTN Group Chief Human Resources Officer.

MTN has entrenched smart-working through principles such as a anytime work, anywhere workplace and a balanced work-life. Our programmes capitalize on the organic movement towards a digital-adopter mindset and flexi-workforce.

"As technology moves forward and as our business converges, we need to do the same with our capabilities. Having the best talent is as important as having the best network," Norman adds.

Talent convergence in line with the rapid pace of technological change is the way of the future, driving digital learning consumption growth indicating a natural shift towards upskilling and re-skilling staff. MTN's digital aspirations are geared towards accelerating the creation of future capabilities, empowerment and agility at scale.

"The EVP will support our reputation for innovation, customer-centricity and being a company that is driven by people who bring personal commitment and a range of skills and experience together for the benefit of our customers," says Norman.

He says real growth is inspired by a purpose that advances individuals and impacts organisations and communities. We aim to enable opportunities for individuals to be innovative, acquire skills and meaningfully impact on our customers.

MTN's focus seeks to create an inspiring environment for everyone to 'activate one's whole self'. This is powered by genuine inclusion, respect for diversity, fair rewards, true recognition, and personal flexibility to contribute most productively.